Stress management training should be an integral component of cardiac rehabilitation
- Barbara M Murphy1,2,3,4
- 1Australian Centre for Heart Health, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
- 2Faculty of Health, Deakin University, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
- 3Department of Psychology, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
- 4School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Newcastle, Australia
Commentary on:
Context
There is mounting evidence that psychosocial risk factors, including stress, anxiety, depression and social isolation, impede recovery after acute cardiac events and are associated with increased morbidity and premature death.1 While cardiac rehabilitation (CR) is the standard care for patients after an acute event, and has been shown to improve survival,2 it does not routinely address psychosocial risks or assist patients in self-management of these factors. The present study investigated the impact of including stress management training (SMT) within CR, in terms of stress …