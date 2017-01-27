High-dose sulphonylurea treatment in patients with renal impairment should be considered with caution

Commentary on: van Dalem J, Brouwers MC, Stehouwer CD, et al. Risk of hypoglycaemia in users of sulphonylureas compared with metformin in relation to renal function and sulphonylurea metabolite group: population based cohort study. BMJ ;354: .

Context

Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is one of the most serious health problems worldwide.1 Strict glycaemic control has been emphasised, and the number of patients with the risk of hypoglycaemia has increased.2 Hypoglycaemia is a serious side effect of treatment with sulphonylureas, which stimulate insulin secretion regardless of blood glucose level. It is more common in patients using long-acting sulphonylureas with renally excreted active metabolites.3 Therefore, an increasing number of patients with renal impairment may currently live with the risk of hypoglycaemia. …