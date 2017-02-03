You are here

  • SGLT2 inhibitor empagliflozin reduces renal outcomes and dampens the progressive reduction in glomerular filtration rate in patients with type 2 diabetes and antecedents of cardiovascular disease

  1. André J Scheen
  1. Correspondence to : Dr André J Scheen, Division of Diabetes, Nutrition & Metabolic Disorders and Clinical Pharmacology Unit (CIRM), CHU Sart Tilman (B35), University of Liège, Liège B-4000, Belgium; andre.scheen{at}chu.ulg.ac.be

Commentary on: Wanner C, Inzucchi SE, Lachin JM, et al. Empagliflozin and progression of kidney disease in type 2 diabetes. N Engl J Med 2016;375:32334.OpenUrlCrossRefPubMed

Context

Patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) are exposed to a high risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and premature mortality. A multirisk approach has proven to reduce both major cardiovascular events and mortality.1 However, improved longevity may lead to a higher risk of developing other diabetic complications, among which chronic kidney disease represents a major burden.

Inhibitors of renal sodium-glucose cotransporters type 2 (SGLT2) are oral glucose-lowering agents that promote glucosuria and dampen glucotoxicity, but also reduce body weight, arterial blood pressure and hyperuricaemia.2 By reducing these risk factors, SGLT2 inhibitors offer promise to reduce cardiovascular and renal outcomes in patients with T2D.

Methods

EMPA-REG OUTCOME aimed at investigating the effects of empagliflozin, a selective SGLT2 inhibitor, on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality in patients with T2D at high cardiovascular risk (secondary prevention) …

