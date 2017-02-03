Passive leg raising may serve as the primary method to quickly assess fluid responsiveness in haemodynamically unstable patients
Commentary on:
Context
Administration of intravenous fluids still serves as the cornerstone of haemodynamic resuscitation, yet both insufficient as well as overzealous fluid loading can increase morbidity and mortality. Correctly predicting fluid responsiveness is thus of the utmost importance, especially since only half of critically ill patients positively respond to a fluid bolus. Bentzer et al investigated the diagnostic performance of different methods in predicting fluid responsiveness.
Methods
Using MEDLINE and EMBASE, a total of 651 studies were identified investigating different methods to predict fluid responsiveness in haemodynamic unstable patients with refractory hypotension and/or signs of organ hypoperfusion. After exclusion of lower quality studies, trials with ≤20 patients and studies performed in elective cardiothoracic surgery patients, a systematic review and …