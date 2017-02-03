Passive leg raising may serve as the primary method to quickly assess fluid responsiveness in haemodynamically unstable patients

Commentary on: Bentzer P, Griesdale DE, Boyd J, et al. Will this hemodynamically unstable patient respond to a bolus of intravenous fluids? JAMA ;316:1298–309.

Context Administration of intravenous fluids still serves as the cornerstone of haemodynamic resuscitation, yet both insufficient as well as overzealous fluid loading can increase morbidity and mortality. Correctly predicting fluid responsiveness is thus of the utmost importance, especially since only half of critically ill patients positively respond to a fluid bolus. Bentzer et al investigated the diagnostic performance of different methods in predicting fluid responsiveness.