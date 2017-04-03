You are here

  • Close contact casting may result in similar outcomes compared with plate fixation for unstable ankle fractures in patients over 60 years old

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2017-110683

Commentary on: Willett K, Keene DJ, Mistry D, et al. Close contact casting vs surgery for initial treatment of unstable ankle fractures in older adults: a randomized clinical trial. JAMA 2016;316:145563.OpenUrl

Context

Surgery has been considered the mainstay of treatment for unstable ankle fractures. Early mobilisation and weight bearing is possible with stable anatomic fracture fixation (open reduction internal fixation (ORIF)). Surgery also increases the risk of wound problems. This study compared outcomes among older adults with ankle fractures who received ORIF versus close contact casting.

Methods

This study was prospective, powered and randomised to determine the outcomes at 6 months of adults aged 60 years or older using the Olerund-Molander Ankle Score (OMAS). Patients were randomised to casting or surgery (ORIF) in a 1:1 ratio. The surgeons were trained in the casting technique before the study. If casting failed and the patient underwent ORIF, …

