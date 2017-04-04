A clinical risk score to predict the incidence of postpartum venous thromboembolism

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Commentary on: OpenUrlAbstract/FREE Full Text
Context
Around 1 in 1000 postpartum women suffers from venous thromboembolism (VTE).1 The occurrence of deep vein thromboses (DVT), often found in proximal veins, may affect long-term quality of life,2 and pulmonary embolisms (PE) are a leading cause of direct maternal death in this very healthy population. Given the overall low absolute risk of VTE, as well as the cost of thromboprophylaxis and its possible side-effects, the use of prophylactic heparin is unreasonable if given universally, but should be tailored to individual risks. The aim of this study was to generate a validated risk-assessment model or prediction tool to estimate the absolute risk of postpartum VTE in individual women.
Methods
Using two population-based …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.