You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • Oral antibiotics are as effective as intravenous antibiotics for postdischarge treatment of complicated pneumonia in children

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Therapeutics/Prevention
Cohort study
Oral antibiotics are as effective as intravenous antibiotics for postdischarge treatment of complicated pneumonia in children
  1. Igho Onakpoya
  1. Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr Igho Onakpoya, Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford, Gibson Building, Radcliffe Observatory Quarter, Oxford OX2 6GG, UK; igho.onakpoya{at}phc.ox.ac.uk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2017-110707

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Commentary on: Shah SS, Srivastava R, Wu S, et al. Intravenous versus oral antibiotics for postdischarge treatment of complicated pneumonia. Pediatrics 2016;138:e20161692.

Context

In children, complicated pneumonia implies pneumonia infection that is associated with pleural effusion or empyema.1 Initial management involves use of parenteral broad spectrum antibiotics to cover the most common organisms1; thoracotomy or chest tube insertion may be indicated if there is no response to antibiotic therapy, or if there is significant respiratory difficulty. Most national guidelines do not specify the preferred route of antibiotic therapy for postdischarge treatment. For instance, British guidelines recommend a switch to oral antibiotics if there is clear evidence of improvement,2 while American guidelines are non-specific.3 This retrospective study compared the benefits and harms of intravenous versus oral antibiotic therapy for treatment of complicated pneumonia in children postdischarge.

Methods

This was …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.