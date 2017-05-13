Among opioid-naive patients receiving opioids, more intensive opioid prescribing in the first month is associated with transition to long-term opioid use

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Commentary on: Deyo RA, Hallvik SE, Hildebran C, et al. Association between initial opioid prescribing patterns and subsequent long-term use among opioid-naïve patients: a statewide retrospective cohort study. J Gen Intern Med 2017;32(1):21-7.
Context
A recent systematic review of long-term opioid use for chronic pain found that evidence is lacking to support benefit from long-term opioid therapy, and evidence supports a dose-dependent risk of opioid-related harms including overdose and death.1 Despite the evidence, an estimated 5 to 8 million Americans receive long-term opioid therapy.2 Understanding the transition from acute or episodic use of opioids to long-term opioid use may help design interventions to reduce the incidence of long-term opioid use. This study sought to analyse the association between prescribing patterns in the first 30 days of opioid receipt among formerly opioid-naive subjects and transitioning to long-term opioid use. …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.