Use of the M-CHAT follow-up interview (M-CHAT/F) by paediatricians during well-child care visits is feasible, valid and reliable

Citation: Sturner R, Howard B, Bergmann P, et al. Autism screening with online decision support by primary care pediatricians aided by M-CHAT/F. Pediatrics. 2016 Sep;138: e20153036.

Context

Early identification of children with autism spectrum disorders (ASDs) leads to early intervention and improved outcomes.1 The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends universal screening with a validated tool such as the Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers (M-CHAT) at well-child care visits.2 The M-CHAT/R (original M-CHAT and its revised version) includes a follow-up interview (the M-CHAT/R-F) designed to clarify positive responses. Use of the M-CHAT/R-F significantly improves the positive predictive value (PPV) of the tool,3 but questions remain regarding the feasibility of using the interview in routine clinical care.