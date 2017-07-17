You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • Second trimester levothyroxine treatment for subclinical hypothyroidism or hypothyroxinaemia of pregnancy does not improve cognitive outcomes of children

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Therapeutics/Prevention
Randomised controlled trial
Second trimester levothyroxine treatment for subclinical hypothyroidism or hypothyroxinaemia of pregnancy does not improve cognitive outcomes of children
  1. Alex Stagnaro-Green
  1. Departments of Medicine, Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Medical Education, University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford, Rockford, Illinois, USA
  1. Correspondence to Professor Alex Stagnaro-Green, University of Illinois College of Medicine at Rockford, Rockford, Illinois 61107-1822, USA; asg{at}uic.edu

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2017-110743

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Context

Overt thyroid disease, be it overt hypothyroidism or overt hyperthyroidism, is associated with a multitude of adverse outcomes during pregnancy including miscarriage, gestational hypertension, gestational diabetes, preterm delivery and decreased IQ in the offspring.1 In its most severe form, overt hypothyroidism results in cretinism. The impact of subclinical hypothyroidism (SCH) on pregnancy outcomes is complex. Observational and retrospective studies have shown a correlation with adverse maternal and fetal events.2 In 1999, Pop et al3 and Haddow et al4 reported a correlation between hypothyroidism and isolated hypothyroxinaemia (IH) with decreased neurocognitive function in the offspring. However, only two prospective randomised studies have evaluated the impact of levothyroxine therapy for SCH or IH on pregnancy outcomes. In an Italian study, levothyroxine therapy for SCH in thyroid antibody-positive women in the first trimester of pregnancy …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.