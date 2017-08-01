Meniscal resection may not benefit patients with traumatic meniscal tears

Commentary on: Thorlund JB, Englund M, Christensen R, et al. Patient reported outcomes in patients undergoing arthroscopic partial meniscectomy for traumatic or degenerative meniscal tears: comparative prospective cohort study. BMJ 2017;356:j356.

Context

Arthroscopic partial meniscectomy (APM), a keyhole surgery where loose and fragmented pieces of a torn meniscus is removed, is one of the most common orthopaedic procedures performed. Over half of these are performed to treat a meniscus tear in a degenerative knee.1 However, several recent randomised trials have shown that APM is not superior to conservative treatment or placebo treating meniscus tears associated with a degenerative knee.2

Another ‘type’ of meniscus tear is a traumatic tear, the result of a traumatic knee injury of younger patient with otherwise healthy knee (with no degeneration). It has been a virtual unanimity among orthopaedic surgeons that patients …