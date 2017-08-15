You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • Haem iron and nitrate/nitrite account for much of the mortality increase associated with red meat consumption

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Aetiology/Harm
Cohort study
Haem iron and nitrate/nitrite account for much of the mortality increase associated with red meat consumption
  1. Sabine Rohrmann1,2,
  2. Jakob Linseisen3,4
  1. 1Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Prevention Institute (EBPI), University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
  2. 2Cancer Registry of the Cantons Zurich and Zug, Zurich, Switzerland
  3. 3University Center of Health Sciences at Klinikum Augsburg (UNIKA-T), Ludwig-Maximilians University of Munich, Augsburg, Germany
  4. 4Helmholtz Zentrum München, Institute of Epidemiology, Neuherberg, Germany
  1. Correspondence to Dr Sabine Rohrmann, Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Prevention Institute (EBPI), University of Zurich, Hirschengraben 84, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland; sabine.rohrmann{at}uzh.ch

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2017-110787

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Commentary on: Etemadi, A, Sinha R, Ward MH, et al. Mortality from different causes associated with meat, heme iron, nitrates, and nitrites in the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study: population based cohort study. BMJ 2017;357:j1957.

Context

The International Agency for Research on Cancer categorised processed meat as carcinogenic to humans in 2015.1 High red and processed meat consumption is positively associated with risk of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes as well as overall mortality.2 Usually the intake of processed red meat is found to be more strongly associated with disease outcomes than unprocessed red meat, which is thought to be due to preservation methods such as salting, curing and smoking, increasing the concentration of potentially hazardous substances in meat.3

Methods

In the US National Institutes of Health-American Association of Retired Persons (NIH-AARP) …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.