Comparing levels of evidence between Choosing Wisely and Essential Evidence Plus

Although there has been increasing emphasis on the use of evidence to guide medical practice, using primary research studies to answer questions at the point-of-care is too time-consuming for most primary care physicians. Instead, physicians generally rely on secondary sources of evidence-based medicine from trusted curators.

The American Board of Internal Medicine Foundation’s Choosing Wisely campaign is an example of a secondary source of evidence focused on common medical practices that clinicians and patients should rethink in light of poor evidence …