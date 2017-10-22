You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • Unblinded ASCOT study results do not rule out that muscle symptoms are an adverse effect of statins

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Commentary
Primary care
Therapeutics
Unblinded ASCOT study results do not rule out that muscle symptoms are an adverse effect of statins
  1. Bhavin B Adhyaru1,
  2. Terry A Jacobson2
  1. 1Division of General Medicine and Geriatrics, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
  2. 2Lipid Clinic and Cardiovascular Risk Reduction Program, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia, USA
  1. Correspondence to Dr Bhavin B Adhyaru, Division of General Medicine and Geriatrics, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia 30322, USA; badhyar{at}emory.edu

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2017-110783

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Commentary on: Gupta A and ASCOT investigators. Adverse events associated with unblinded, but not with blinded, statin therapy in the Anglo-Scandinavian Cardiac Outcomes Trial-Lipid-Lowering Arm (ASCOT-LLA): a randomised double-blind placebo-controlled trial and its non-randomised non-blind extension phase. Lancet. 2017;389:2473–81.

Context

Several studies suggest that the low adherence rates with statin therapy are related to adverse events, particularly statin-associated muscle symptoms (SAMS).1 Rates of SAMS are found to be much higher in observational studies (10%–20%) compared with randomised controlled trials (RCTs) (1%–3%), which often find little difference in adverse events between statin and placebo groups.2 3 This study, having both blinded and unblinded phases, offers a unique perspective in looking at adverse events with statin therapy.

Methods

The first trial phase was a randomised, blinded phase that included 10 180 patients aged 40–79 years …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.