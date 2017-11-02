You are here

  Intensive glucose control in patients with diabetes prevents onset and progression of microalbuminuria, but effects on end-stage kidney disease are still uncertain

Intensive glucose control in patients with diabetes prevents onset and progression of microalbuminuria, but effects on end-stage kidney disease are still uncertain
  1. Clement Lo,
  2. Sophia Zoungas
  1. School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Clayton, Victoria, Australia
  1. Correspondence to Professor Sophia Zoungas, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, 43-51 Kanooka Grove, Clayton, VIC 3168, Australia; Sophia.Zoungas{at}monash.edu

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2017-110806

Commentary on: Ruospo M, Saglimbe VM, Palmer SC, et al. Glucose targets for preventing diabetic kidney disease and its progression. Cochrane Database Syst Rev 2017;6:CD010137.

Context

Diabetic kidney disease (DKD) is the leading cause of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). Randomised controlled trials (RCTs) suggest that intensive glycaemic control reduces progression of albuminuria, but effects on later DKD stages and cardiovascular outcomes are less clear. This systematic review evaluated the benefits and harms of intensive versus standard glycaemic control on the onset and progression of DKD and mortality.

Methods

This meta-analysis of published tabular data included RCTs assigning patients with diabetes (type 1 or 2) with and without kidney disease to intensive (glycated haemoglobin (HbA1c) <7% or fasting blood glucose (FBG) <6.6 mmol/L) or standard glycaemic control (HbA1c ≥7% or FBG ≥6.6 mmol/L). Primary outcomes were doubling of serum creatinine, ESKD, and death or non-fatal myocardial infarction or stroke. Secondary outcomes included measures of …

