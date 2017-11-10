In patients with localised prostate cancer, active surveillance is associated with better sexual function, urinary symptoms and bowel symptoms

Commentary on: Chen RC, Basak R, Meyer AM, et al. Association between choice of radical prostatectomy, external beam radiotherapy, brachytherapy, or active surveillance and patient-reported quality of life among men with localised prostate cancer. JAMA 2017;317:1141–50.

Context

Many patients with prostate cancer are diagnosed with low-risk disease only, for whom the benefit of surgery or radiation on life expectancy may be very limited, while still bringing the risk of side effects.1 2 Therefore, patients with low-risk prostate cancer are currently offered the option of active surveillance. This strategy delays therapy with curative intent until progression occurs, or it may completely avoid radical treatment.3 As a result, in the treatment decision-making process of patients newly diagnosed with prostate cancer, up-to-date and preferably personalised information about the possible positive and negative effects of the treatment options is vital.