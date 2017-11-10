You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • In patients with localised prostate cancer, active surveillance is associated with better sexual function, urinary symptoms and bowel symptoms

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Commentary
General Medicine
Patient experience
In patients with localised prostate cancer, active surveillance is associated with better sexual function, urinary symptoms and bowel symptoms
  1. Roderick C N van den Bergh1,
  2. Marie-Anne van Stam2
  1. 1Netherlands Cancer Institute–AvL, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  2. 2Psychosocial Research and Epidemiology, University Medical Centre, Utrecht, The Netherlands
  1. Correspondence to Dr Roderick C N van den Bergh, Netherlands Cancer Institute–AvL, Plesmanlaan 121, Amsterdam 1006 BE, The Netherlands; roodvdb{at}hotmail.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2017-110759

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Commentary on: Chen RC, Basak R, Meyer AM, et al. Association between choice of radical prostatectomy, external beam radiotherapy, brachytherapy, or active surveillance and patient-reported quality of life among men with localised prostate cancer. JAMA 2017;317:1141–50.

Context

Many patients with prostate cancer are diagnosed with low-risk disease only, for whom the benefit of surgery or radiation on life expectancy may be very limited, while still bringing the risk of side effects.1 2 Therefore, patients with low-risk prostate cancer are currently offered the option of active surveillance. This strategy delays therapy with curative intent until progression occurs, or it may completely avoid radical treatment.3 As a result, in the treatment decision-making process of patients newly diagnosed with prostate cancer, up-to-date and preferably personalised information about the possible positive and negative effects of the treatment options is vital.

Methods

Chen and colleagues conducted a US population-based, observational study on 1141 men diagnosed with mostly localised prostate …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.