You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Commentary
Primary care
Therapeutics
Supplementary antimicrobials for patients with HIV and <100 CD4 cells/µL are associated with improved survival
  1. George W Rutherford1,
  2. Elvin Geng2
  1. 1Department Global Health Sciences, University of California, San Francisco, California, USA
  2. 2Department of Medicine, University of California, San Francisco, California, USA
  1. Correspondence to Professor George W Rutherford, Department Global Health Sciences, University of California, San Francisco, CA 94143-1224, USA; George.Rutherford{at}ucsf.edu

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/ebmed-2017-110843

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Commentary on: Hakim J, Musiime V, Szubert AJ, et al. Enhanced Prophylaxis plus Antiretroviral Therapy for Advanced HIV Infection in Africa. N Engl J Med 2017;377:233–45.

Context

Despite expansion of HIV testing and recommendations to start antiretroviral therapy (ART) immediately, people living with HIV (PLWH) often present late in the disease. In poorer countries, 30%–40% of PLWH starting ART have CD4 counts <200 cells/µL and 20% have a CD4 count <100 cells/µL.1 PLWH with advanced immunosuppression are at greater risk for complications and death, and their care is more complex than those with early disease.

The WHO promotes differentiated service delivery2—a strategy that varies the intensity, frequency and location of treatment. To date, this has focused on deintensifying treatment for patients with higher CD4 counts. Hakim and colleagues offer a strategy for PLWH presenting with advanced disease.3 …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.