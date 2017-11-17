Evaluation of a 0-hour/1-hour algorithm in the diagnosis of myocardial infarction with high-sensitivity cardiac troponin T1

Using a highly sensitive assay of serum troponin T in patients with suspected myocardial infarction might help in early diagnosis, but the method needs thorough clinical assessment before implementation.

Changes in biomarker concentrations over time may be superior to single cut-off values.

However, performance measures for diagnostic tests should be thought of in terms of real patients, and not taken at face value.

A highly sensitive serum troponin T assay has been claimed to be useful in ruling a myocardial infarction in or out soon after presentation.

Summary of evidence

The High Sensitivity Cardiac Troponin T Assay for Rapid Rule-out of Acute Myocardial Infarction trial was a prospective, multicentre, diagnostic study done at 12 sites, across three continents to validate the diagnostic accuracy of the troponin T 0-hour/1-hour algorithm for rule-in and rule-out of acute myocardial infarction.1

Current troponin assays for the diagnosis of myocardial infarction usually require serial sampling between 8 and 24 hours, depending on the specific assay/local protocols. This time interval contributes to ‘rule-in’ delays, delaying treatment, and ‘rule-out’ delays, costing time, …