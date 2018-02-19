Risk score identifies patients who will benefit from prolonged dual antiplatelet therapy

Commentary on: Piccolo R, Gargiulo G, Franzone A, et al. Use of the dual-antiplatelet therapy score to guide treatment duration after percutaneous coronary intervention. Ann Intern Med 2017;167:17–25.

Context

Dual antiplatelet therapy (DAPT) with a P2Y12 inhibitor and aspirin is standard of care following percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), though optimal duration remains uncertain. The DAPT Score was developed using the DAPT Study to help decide between 12 months or 30 months of therapy in patients without major bleeding or ischaemic events 1 year after PCI.1 This study by Piccolo et al2 evaluated whether the DAPT Score would be similarly helpful for patients 6 months after PCI using data from the Prolonging Dual-Antiplatelet Treatment After Grading Stent-Induced Intimal Hyperplasia (PRODIGY) clinical trial.