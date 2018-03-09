You are here

  • Home
  • Online First
  • Procalcitonin-guided decision-making results in a significant reduction of antibiotic therapy and hospital stay in neonates with suspected early-onset sepsis

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Commentary: Maternal and child health
Therapeutics
Procalcitonin-guided decision-making results in a significant reduction of antibiotic therapy and hospital stay in neonates with suspected early-onset sepsis
  1. Meret Merker1,2,
  2. Rebekka Bolliger1,2,
  3. Philipp Schuetz1,2
  1. 1University Department of Internal Medicine, Kantonsspital Aarau, Aarau, Switzerland
  2. 2Department of Clinical Research, University of Basel, Basel, Switzerland
  1. Correspondence to Dr Philipp Schuetz, University Department of Internal Medicine, Kantonsspital Aarau, 5001 Aarau, Switzerland; schuetzph{at}gmail.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bmjebm-2017-110838

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Commentary on: Stocker M, van Herk W, El Helou S, et al. Procalcitonin-guided decision making for duration of antibiotic therapy in neonates with suspected early-onset sepsis: a multicentre, randomised controlled trial (NeoPIns). Lancet 2017;390:871–81.

Context

The diagnostic approach of sepsis in neonates is challenging with lack of sensitive and specific microbiological tests leading ultimately to antibiotic overuse in this population. Host-derived blood markers of infection are promising tools to better guide antibiotic management. In adults, use of procalcitonin (PCT) has shown to reduce antibiotic usage with positive effects on clinical outcome.1 The study by Stocker et al assessed whether the concept of PCT-guided antibiotic management would also work in neonates.2

Methods

This is a multicentre, randomised controlled trial that prospectively included neonates with suspected early-onset sepsis in 18 different Hospitals in the Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada and Czech Republic. Probability of sepsis was assessed by scoring system based on risk factors, clinical symptoms and conventional laboratory tests. Neonates were …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.