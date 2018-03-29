Proton pump inhibitor therapy after Helicobacter pylori eradication may increase the risk of gastric cancer

Commentary on: Cheung KS, Chan EW, Wong AYS, et al. Long-term proton pump inhibitors and risk of gastric cancer development after treatment for Helicobacter pylori: a population-based study. Gut 2018; 67:28–35

Context Helicobacter pylori infection is the most common cause of gastric cancer. Whether H. pylori eradication reduces or eliminates the risk of gastric cancer depends on the risk at the time of cure. In those with mucosal damage and hypochlorhydria, H. pylori eradication may result in return of acid secretion. Proton pump inhibitor (PPI) therapy can profoundly reduce acid secretion after H. pylori therapy. However, the effect of PPIs on the risk of gastric cancer after H. pylori eradication is unknown.