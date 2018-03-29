Proton pump inhibitor therapy after Helicobacter pylori eradication may increase the risk of gastric cancer

Article Text
Commentary on: Cheung KS, Chan EW, Wong AYS, et al. Long-term proton pump inhibitors and risk of gastric cancer development after treatment for Helicobacter pylori: a population-based study. Gut 2018; 67:28–35
Context
Helicobacter pylori infection is the most common cause of gastric cancer. Whether H. pylori eradication reduces or eliminates the risk of gastric cancer depends on the risk at the time of cure. In those with mucosal damage and hypochlorhydria, H. pylori eradication may result in return of acid secretion. Proton pump inhibitor (PPI) therapy can profoundly reduce acid secretion after H. pylori therapy. However, the effect of PPIs on the risk of gastric cancer after H. pylori eradication is unknown.
Methods
Cheung et al reported a population-based study to determine whether PPI use after H. pylori eradication altered the risk of subsequent gastric cancer.1 The study cohort consisted of Hong Kong residents whose H. pylori infection was cured using clarithromycin-containing triple therapy from 2003 to 2012. They excluded those with previous gastrectomy, gastric cancer within 1 year of H. pylori therapy, failed H. pylori eradication or incident gastric ulcer after therapy. Development of …
