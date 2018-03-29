Expanding epidemiology and biostatistics curricula in undergraduate medical education to promote evidence-based practice

As predatory journals emerge,1 the pace of scientific discovery accelerates, and data from electronic health records offer the promise of learning from clinical practice,2 it is becoming increasingly important for physicians to develop the skills to appraise new research evidence. Evidence evaluation and application, part of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education Core Competency of Practice-Based Learning and Improvement, require proficiency in clinical epidemiology and biostatistics. Yet, the majority of resident physicians lack confidence in understanding relatively basic concepts critical to appraising the medical literature, resulting in a desire for additional …