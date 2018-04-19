Screening ECGs in low-risk patients are associated with increased risk of downstream cardiac testing

Article Text
Commentary on: Bhatia RS, Bouck Z, Ivers NM, et al. Electrocardiograms in low-risk patients undergoing an annual health examination. JAMA Intern Med 2017;177:1326–33
Context
Given the rising costs of healthcare and the evidence that about one-third of it is wasteful,1 several initiatives have been established with the goal of identifying wasteful healthcare services that provide little or no benefit to patients.2 One such low-value care practice has been the performance of an electrocardiogram (ECG) in low-risk patients to screen for cardiovascular diseases. The downstream consequence of obtaining an ECG in a low-risk population is not well described in the literature.
Methods
This population-based retrospective cohort study was performed using the administrative healthcare databases from Canada between 2010 and 2015.3 The primary exposure was receipt of an ECG within 30 days of an annual health examination (AHE). The study population consisted of all patients ≥18 years …
