Screening ECGs in low-risk patients are associated with increased risk of downstream cardiac testing

Commentary on: Bhatia RS, Bouck Z, Ivers NM, et al. Electrocardiograms in low-risk patients undergoing an annual health examination. JAMA Intern Med 2017;177:1326–33

Context

Given the rising costs of healthcare and the evidence that about one-third of it is wasteful,1 several initiatives have been established with the goal of identifying wasteful healthcare services that provide little or no benefit to patients.2 One such low-value care practice has been the performance of an electrocardiogram (ECG) in low-risk patients to screen for cardiovascular diseases. The downstream consequence of obtaining an ECG in a low-risk population is not well described in the literature.