Combination of ibuprofen and acetaminophen is no different than low-dose opioid analgesic preparations in relieving short-term acute extremity pain

Commentary on: Chang AK, Bijur PE, Esses D, et al. Effect of a Single Dose of Oral Opioid and Nonopioid Analgesics on Acute Extremity Pain in the Emergency Department: A Randomized Clinical Trial. JAMA 2017;318:1661-7.

Context

The epidemic of opioid overdoses in the USA has not abated despite recent decreases in the number of opioid analgesics prescribed by US providers.1 Despite millions of patient-years of use, there are relatively few studies comparing the effectiveness and safety of commonly prescribed analgesics for acute pain in the emergency department (ED). Emerging data suggest that opioids initiated for acute pain may carry a subsequent risk of opioid use disorders,2 3emphasising the need for prudent opioid prescribing in acute care settings.