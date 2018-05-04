Walking lowers mortality risk in older US adults

Commentary on: Patel AV, Hildebrand JS, Leach CR, et al. Walking in relation to mortality in a large prospective cohort of older U.S. adults. Am J Prev Med 2018;54:10–19.

Context

Based on epidemiological and clinical studies,1 current guidelines recommend that for health benefits, adults should accumulate 150–300 minutes/week of moderate-intensity physical activity, such as walking, or 75–150 min of vigorous activity or equivalent combinations of the two.1 A pooled analysis of six studies found that compared with inactive people, those that meet these guidelines have a 31% lower mortality risk.2 Walking is the most popular physical activity, particularly among older adults.3 4 However, few epidemiological studies have focused on the specific effects of walking on mortality and some did not adjust for other kinds of physical activity.5 The study by Patel and colleagues5 examined the relationship between walking and …