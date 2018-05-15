Real-time continuous glucose monitoring improves glycaemic variability and neonatal outcomes in pregnant women with type 1 diabetes

Commentary on: Feig DS, Donovan LE, Corcoy R, et al. Continuous glucose monitoring in pregnant women with type 1 diabetes (CONCEPTT): a multicentre international randomised controlled trial. Lancet 2017;390(10110):2347-59.

Context

Risk of adverse obstetric and neonatal outcomes in pregnant women with type 1 diabetes can be reduced with more intense glycaemic control,1 but achieving targets is challenging. Indeed, with specialist input, only 40% of women achieve optimal glycaemic control during pregnancy.2

Real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rt-CGM) provides rich information on direction and rate of change of interstitial glucose. This assists patients to modify behaviours, diet, exercise and insulin dosing with immediate feedback and corrective actions possible to minimise glucose excursions. To date, randomised trials of CGM in pregnancy have been limited.