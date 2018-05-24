Blood pressure-lowering treatment lowers mortality and cardiovascular disease risk, but whether effects differ at an arbitrary threshold of 140 mm Hg systolic blood pressure requires further research

Article Text
Commentary on: Brunström M, Carlberg B. Association of blood pressure lowering with mortality and cardiovascular disease across blood pressure levels: a systematic review and meta-analysis. JAMA Intern Med 2018;178:28–36.
Context
Favourable vascular health outcomes associated with blood pressure (BP)-lowering treatment are well-established. Using evidence from randomised controlled trials (RCTs), clinical guidelines support initiating treatment in patients with elevated BP usually set at systolic/diastolic BP ≥140/≥85 mm Hg. Over the years, increasing evidence suggests beneficial effects of BP-lowering treatment at baseline BP below these thresholds.1–3 However, in this current meta-analysis, methods used in earlier studies1 2 were questioned and aimed to re-examine differential effects of BP-lowering treatment on mortality and cardiovascular disease (CVD) by baseline systolic BP (SBP).4
Methods
This meta-analysis included BP-lowering treatment trials (vs placebo or each other with different BP targets) on all-cause mortality, CVD mortality, major cardiovascular events (MACE), coronary heart disease (CHD), stroke, heart failure and end-stage renal …
