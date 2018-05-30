Synthesis of case reports for meta-assessment of causality

The evaluation tool presented by Murad and colleagues1 provides an accessible system for judging components of methodological quality in published case reports and series. Whereas the authors observe that their leading explanatory questions in the domain of causality are mostly applicable to drug-related adverse events, it is worth noting that additional, more generalisable factors have been identified. I propose that recognition of such factors offers the potential for meta-assessment of causality across reports of the same or similar interventions.

