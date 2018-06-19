You are here

  • Antenatal magnesium sulfate treatment for women at risk of preterm birth is safe and might decrease the risk of cerebral palsy

  1. Lene Drasbek Huusom
    1. Correspondence to Dr. Lene Drasbek Huusom, Department of Gynecology/Obstetrics, Region Hovedstaden, Hvidovre 72735, Denmark; Lene.Drasbek.Huusom{at}regionh.dk

    http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/bmjebm-2018-110897

    Commentary on: Crowther CA, Middleton PF, Voysey M, Askie L, Duley L, Pryde PG, et al. (2017) Assessing the neuroprotective benefits for babies of antenatal magnesium sulphate: an individual participant data meta-analysis. PLoS Med 14(10):e1002398.

    Context

    In the 1990s, epidemiological research suggested an association between antenatal treatment with magnesium sulfate in women at risk of preterm birth and a lowered risk of cerebral palsy (CP) in their child.1 This was followed by five randomised controlled trials (RCTs) and a Cochrane meta-analysis.2 The meta-analysis confirmed that magnesium sulfate treatment given to women at risk of preterm birth substantially reduced the risk of CP. However, controversies remain about the treatment, including concerns about the lack of understanding of the neuroprotective mechanism, optimal dose, timing of treatment and the evidence base. The authors of this meta-analysis aimed to assess the effect of antenatal magnesium sulfate given to women at …

